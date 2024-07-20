Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4342
Kermie 20
Kermie and I had fun at the Farmers Market today. I couldn't decide on the picture, but favored the flowers over veg for the pop of color.
20th July 2024
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th July 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
,
calendula
,
kermit
,
kermie
