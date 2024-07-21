Previous
Kermie 21 by edorreandresen
Photo 4343

Kermie 21

Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.
-Jim Davis
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh what a fun shot!
July 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
that's so funny.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise