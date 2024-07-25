Sign up
Previous
Photo 4347
Kermie 25
Kermie loves his vegetables-as a perch and as a snack!
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
3
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7538
photos
108
followers
97
following
1190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th July 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kermit
,
radishes
,
kermie
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 26th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Looks like he’s in his element then. Fav.
July 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, lovely!
July 26th, 2024
