Photo 4348
Kermie 26
Kermie had fun at beach yoga. Some of the poses were tricky for him, but he gave them a try!
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7540
photos
108
followers
97
following
1191% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th July 2024 11:34am
Tags
beach
,
yoga
,
kermit
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Loving those blues. Kermie will try anything for a photo!
July 27th, 2024
