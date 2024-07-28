Previous
Kermie 28 by edorreandresen
Photo 4350

Kermie 28

Another beautiful bouquet from the Farmers Market! Kermie loves how he contrasts with the flowers.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Love the green feet in amongst the flowers!
July 29th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Is he picking flowers to you?
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise