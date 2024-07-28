Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4350
Kermie 28
Another beautiful bouquet from the Farmers Market! Kermie loves how he contrasts with the flowers.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7544
photos
107
followers
97
following
1191% complete
View this month »
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
Latest from all albums
4347
3191
3192
4348
3193
4349
3194
4350
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th July 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bouquet
,
kermit
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love the green feet in amongst the flowers!
July 29th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Is he picking flowers to you?
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close