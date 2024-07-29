Previous
Kermie 29 by edorreandresen
Photo 4351

Kermie 29

“If life were easy, it wouldn’t be difficult.”
-Kermit
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Cool Kermie!
July 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
He is so cute! The quote made me laugh.
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise