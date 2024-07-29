Sign up
Photo 4351
Kermie 29
“If life were easy, it wouldn’t be difficult.”
-Kermit
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7546
photos
107
followers
97
following
1192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th July 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rabbit
,
kermit
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Cool Kermie!
July 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
He is so cute! The quote made me laugh.
July 30th, 2024
