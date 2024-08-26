Sign up
Previous
Photo 4379
Still
Beautiful yoga hike up Alligator Hill to this view of Lake Michigan. It was warm and hazy as you can see.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7602
photos
103
followers
97
following
1199% complete
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
4379
3220
4376
3221
4377
3222
4378
3223
4379
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th August 2024 7:34pm
Tags
blue
,
lake michigan
,
abstractaug2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
August 27th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
interesting take.
August 27th, 2024
