Photo 4415
Potential
“Continuous effort—not strength or intelligence—is the key to unlocking our potential.”
—Winston Churchill
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7674
photos
100
followers
96
following
1209% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th September 2024 1:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
acorn
,
fountain pens
