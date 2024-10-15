Previous
Open by edorreandresen
Photo 4429

Open

Since my vintage heart fits this word, I thought I would share another shot. The heart belonged to my Grandmother and opens. My Mama, who believed in using everything, kept aspirin in it in her purse.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Great story! I enjoyed your photo and hearing about your practical mom.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise