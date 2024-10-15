Sign up
Photo 4429
Since my vintage heart fits this word, I thought I would share another shot. The heart belonged to my Grandmother and opens. My Mama, who believed in using everything, kept aspirin in it in her purse.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
vintage
,
heart
,
open
,
sterling
,
oct24words
Krista Mae
ace
Great story! I enjoyed your photo and hearing about your practical mom.
October 16th, 2024
