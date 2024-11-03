Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4448
Cozy Kermie
Kermie decided to snuggle in the scarf I just finished knitting. It's handspun, and was delightful to work with.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7740
photos
100
followers
97
following
1218% complete
View this month »
4441
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
Latest from all albums
3289
4445
3290
4446
4447
3291
3292
4448
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd November 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scarf
,
wool
,
kermit
,
kermie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close