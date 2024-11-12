Sign up
Previous
Photo 4457
Orange roses
Truths and roses have thorns about them.
-Henry David Thoreau
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7758
photos
103
followers
98
following
1221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th November 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
roses
