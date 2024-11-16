Sign up
Photo 4461
Honey
A wonderful smile-maker gift from my favorite (and only) sister. She has been super thoughtful during my recovery.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
flowers
,
paper
,
butterflies
