Photo 4468
Z chocolate
Fabulous chocolates! A gift from my dear sister-lucky me!
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
0
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
23rd November 2024 8:11pm
Public
chocolate
z
