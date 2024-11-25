Sign up
Photo 4470
Twist
Put your own twist to it. That's how you say relevant. Or things get old and boring.
-Lil Durk
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
beach
,
empire
,
snow fence
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
November 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great quote to accompany your photo!
November 26th, 2024
