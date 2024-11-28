Previous
Reflect by edorreandresen
Photo 4473

Reflect

The more reflective you are, the more effective you are. -Hall and Simeral
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact