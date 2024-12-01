Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4476
Approved
Within 5 minutes of arranging the new tiny tree with a scarf as a tree skirt, Gray came to try it out. Approved!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7796
photos
104
followers
97
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
Latest from all albums
3317
4473
3318
4474
3319
4475
3320
4476
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st December 2024 3:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gray
,
scarf
,
christmas tree
,
grayling
Walks @ 7
ace
Like his expression, one of I approve and it belongs to me, now
December 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Glad she approves
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close