Photo 4478
Rose
“As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.”
~Ben Hogan
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd December 2024 6:46pm
Tags
orange
,
rose
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning capture and love how you filled the frame. This is a MUST view on black too. Fav.!
December 4th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous the way this fills the frame with such vivid color, and distinct lines.
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful on black or white!
December 4th, 2024
