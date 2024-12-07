Previous
Less sunny by edorreandresen
Photo 4482

Less sunny

Hope is patience with the lamp lit.
-Tertullian
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Absolutely gorgeous I love the colours
December 8th, 2024  
KWind ace
Gorgeous!!
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact