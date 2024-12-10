Sign up
Previous
Photo 4485
Gray + packages
We got a box of festive fun today! Gray decided to "try them out" whilst keeping an eye on her gift.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7814
photos
105
followers
97
following
1228% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th December 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
gray
,
packages
,
grayling
