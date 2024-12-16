Sign up
Previous
Photo 4491
Fisherman's rib
You don’t knit because you are patient. You are patient because you knit.
-Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7826
photos
105
followers
97
following
1230% complete
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th December 2024 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
knitting
,
scarf
,
verigated
,
fisherman's rib
*lynn
ace
nice colors and details
December 17th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Very subtle change of colours.
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely colours
December 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great blend of colours
December 17th, 2024
