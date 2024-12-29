Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4504
Iceplay
Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past.
-Craig D. Lounsbrough
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7852
photos
105
followers
97
following
1233% complete
View this month »
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
Latest from all albums
3345
4501
3346
4502
3347
4503
3348
4504
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
26th December 2013 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
trees
,
flint
Wylie
ace
Brrr, that must be so cold!
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close