Previous
Photo 4505
On the sand
Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7854
photos
105
followers
97
following
Tags
sand
,
empire
,
lake michigan
Yao RL
ace
So abstract and three dimensional.
December 31st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
We should!
Beautiful capture.
December 31st, 2024
