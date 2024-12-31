Sign up
Photo 4506
Look left
Last shot of the year. It amazes me how different the view looks from left to right.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7856
photos
105
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st December 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
empire
,
lake michigan
