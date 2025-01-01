Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4507
Empire Bluff
A long view into the new year! All the best!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7858
photos
105
followers
97
following
1234% complete
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
3348
4504
3349
4505
3350
4506
4507
3351
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th February 2024 2:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
empire bluff
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! Happy New Year 🥳
January 2nd, 2025
