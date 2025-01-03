Sign up
Previous
Photo 4509
Edges
“Color! What a deep and mysterious language, the language of dreams.”
- Paul Gauguin
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7862
photos
106
followers
98
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
Latest from all albums
3350
4506
4507
3351
3352
4508
3353
4509
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd January 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
envelopes
,
edges
