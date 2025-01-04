Sign up
Previous
Photo 4510
Chilly
Winter passes and one remembers one's perseverance.
-Yoko Ono
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7864
photos
106
followers
98
following
1235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th January 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
empire
,
lake michigan
Elyse Klemchuk
This is moody and wonderful!
January 5th, 2025
