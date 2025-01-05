Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4511
Different boots
Same walk, same frozen lake, same cane but different boots!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7866
photos
106
followers
98
following
1235% complete
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
3352
4508
3353
4509
3354
4510
3355
4511
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th January 2025 4:18pm
Tags
snow
,
boots
,
cane
,
south bar lake
