Previous
Photo 4517
Reflect
“The world is a looking glass and gives back to every man the reflection of his own face.”
– William Makepeace Thackeray
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
south bar lake
Chrissie
ace
Stunning composition
January 12th, 2025
