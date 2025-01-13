Previous
Hanging out by edorreandresen
Photo 4519

Hanging out

Kermie and I were goofing around at the library today! We had fun!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Barb ace
Kermie is a delightful companion! 😁
January 14th, 2025  
