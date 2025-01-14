Previous
Beaver at the blue hour by edorreandresen
Photo 4520

Beaver at the blue hour

I had a blast watching this beaver snack. They usually hang out across the lake, but we have a bit of open water these days.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact