Photo 4520
Beaver at the blue hour
I had a blast watching this beaver snack. They usually hang out across the lake, but we have a bit of open water these days.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th January 2025 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
beaver
,
south bar lake
Babs
ace
Isn't he gorgeous
January 15th, 2025
