Previous
Lake and sky by edorreandresen
Photo 4521

Lake and sky

"The sky is the daily bread of the eyes."
- Ralph Waldo Emerson;
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact