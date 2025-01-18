Sign up
Photo 4524
Pop
This is the other end of our little lake-fingers crossed that the ice is thick enough and the fish are plentiful.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7892
photos
108
followers
99
following
1239% complete
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
3365
4521
3366
4522
3367
4523
3368
4524
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th January 2025 1:51pm
Tags
red
,
ice
,
winter
,
ice fishing
,
south bar lake
