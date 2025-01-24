Previous
Crows by edorreandresen
Crows


“Snow isn’t just pretty. It also cleanses our world and our senses, not just of the soot and grime of a mining town, but also of a kind of weary familiarity, a taken-for-granted quality to which our eyes are all too susceptible.”
-John Burnside
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
John Falconer ace
I’ve been working in the snow in Canada and North America and snow is not for me. It does make for lively photos though.
January 25th, 2025  
