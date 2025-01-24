Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4530
Crows
“Snow isn’t just pretty. It also cleanses our world and our senses, not just of the soot and grime of a mining town, but also of a kind of weary familiarity, a taken-for-granted quality to which our eyes are all too susceptible.”
-John Burnside
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7904
photos
109
followers
99
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4523
4524
4525
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
Latest from all albums
3371
4527
3372
4528
4529
3373
3374
4530
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
woods
,
crows
John Falconer
ace
I’ve been working in the snow in Canada and North America and snow is not for me. It does make for lively photos though.
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close