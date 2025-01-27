Previous
Wind and waves by edorreandresen
Wind and waves

The wind advisory continues. Lake Michigan was waving. Cool ice volcano to the left of center. I love to wave watch!
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

@edorreandresen
