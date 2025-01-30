Sign up
Previous
Photo 4536
The sky
The sky is always there for me, while my life has been going through many, many changes. When I look up at the sky, it gives me a nice feeling, like looking at an old friend.”
— Yoko Ono
30th January 2025
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7915
photos
109
followers
99
following
1242% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th January 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
lake michigan
