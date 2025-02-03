Sign up
Photo 4540
Headed home
I'm headed home after Physical Therapy. Such beautiful sticky snow! Winter wonderland continues.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
empire
,
for2025
