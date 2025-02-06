Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4543
Crows
It is better to listen to a crow that lives in trees than to a learned man who lives only in ideas.
-Kate Horsley
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7930
photos
108
followers
99
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
Latest from all albums
3384
4540
3385
4541
4542
3386
3387
4543
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th February 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
crows
,
for2025
Yao RL
ace
wow, so many!
February 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close