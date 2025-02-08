Previous
Utensils by edorreandresen
Photo 4545

Utensils

Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.
-Samuel Beckett
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
John Falconer ace
Great photo or “ordinary” stuff. And u love the comment “fail better”!!
February 9th, 2025  
Alli W
Your wooden spoon collection looks like mine but yours are more interesting!
February 9th, 2025  
