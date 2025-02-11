Previous
Stools by edorreandresen
Photo 4548

Stools

Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends.
-H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely repetition and shine!
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact