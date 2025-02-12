Sign up
Previous
Photo 4549
Seedy
Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.
-Robert Louis Stevenson
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7942
photos
108
followers
99
following
1246% complete
4542
4543
4544
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
3390
4546
3391
4547
3392
4548
4549
3393
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th February 2025 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seed
,
seeds
,
packets
,
for2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice words and a lovely image.
February 13th, 2025
