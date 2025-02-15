Sign up
Photo 4552
Pond corner
“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.”
— Don McCullin
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
pond
,
open water
,
for2025
