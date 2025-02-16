Previous
Snow outlines by edorreandresen
Photo 4553

Snow outlines

"Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky."

— Kahlil Gibran
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

@edorreandresen
Babs ace
Love the pov.
February 17th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Awesome black & white. I love the quote.
February 17th, 2025  
