Photo 4555
Out the window
“With black and white photography, what you have to say counts more than the way you say it.” — Gian Marco Marano
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
3396
4552
3397
4553
4554
3398
3399
4555
Tags
window
,
marina
,
condo
,
for2025
,
suttons bay
Wylie
wow, all that snow!
February 19th, 2025
