Photo 4556
Keys
“While there is perhaps a province in which the photograph can tell us nothing more than what we see with our own eyes, there is another in which it proves to us how little our eyes permit us to see.” -Dorothea Lange
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
keys
,
vintage
,
typewriter
,
for2025
Chris Cook
ace
Cool shot of this old typewriter. I can't imagine typing on something like that.
February 20th, 2025
