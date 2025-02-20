Sign up
Photo 4557
Farm
“Although humans see reality in color, for me, black and white has always been connected to the image’s deeper truth, to its most hidden meaning.” – Peter Lindbergh
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th February 2025 2:47pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
farm
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous rural scene in b&w!
February 21st, 2025
