Photo 4560
Cat and boots
I'm breaking in some new boots. Gray is not interested as she thinks it's treat time!
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7964
photos
108
followers
99
following
1249% complete
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
3401
4557
3402
4558
3403
4559
3404
4560
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
23rd February 2025 12:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gray
,
boots
,
grayling
,
for2025
Babs
ace
That is definitely a give me a treat expression. Nice boots too
February 24th, 2025
