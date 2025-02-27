Sign up
Previous
Photo 4564
Patches
The fabric of existence weaves itself whole.
-Charles Ives
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7972
photos
108
followers
99
following
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th February 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pieces
,
quilt
,
patches
,
for2025
