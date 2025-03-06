Previous
Green 6 by edorreandresen
Photo 4571

Green 6

"Even in winter, it shall be green in my heart."
– Frederic Chopin
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great green!
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact