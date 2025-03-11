Previous
Orange 11 by edorreandresen
Orange 11

“Mere color, unspoiled by meaning, and unallied with definite form, can speak to the soul in a thousand different ways.”
- Oscar Wilde
11th March 2025

eDorre

@edorreandresen
