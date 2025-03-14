Sign up
Previous
Photo 4579
Blue 14
“Blue is the only color which maintains its own character in all its tones. It will always stay blue.”
– Raoul Dufy.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd March 2025 12:39pm
Tags
blue
,
yarn
,
rainbow2025
